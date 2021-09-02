Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 205,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,238. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

