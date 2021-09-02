Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
VCEL opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vericel
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
