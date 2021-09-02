Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCEL opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

