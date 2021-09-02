Verint Systems (VRNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

