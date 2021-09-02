Veritaseum Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.61 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.96 or 0.00036375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and $38,712.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.48 or 0.00811132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.