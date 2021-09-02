Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 12,819,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365,822. The company has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

