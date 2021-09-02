Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Verra Mobility posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 354,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.