VersaBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VB)

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TSE:VB opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$6.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.41.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.