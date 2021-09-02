Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 7.6%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 3,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,296,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

