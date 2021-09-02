Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 172,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

