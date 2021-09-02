VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux cut shares of VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

VGPBF remained flat at $$219.67 on Thursday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. VGP has a one year low of $201.20 and a one year high of $219.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.70.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

