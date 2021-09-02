Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,459 shares of company stock valued at $542,571 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

