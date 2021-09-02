Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,207 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

