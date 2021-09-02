Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 257,788 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Banc of California worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

