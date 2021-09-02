Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,249 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 898,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.