Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 866,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,798,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Shares of AON opened at $288.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $289.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

