Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.