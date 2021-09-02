Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MSA Safety worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA opened at $160.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

