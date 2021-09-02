Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $150.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

