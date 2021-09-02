Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Rent-A-Center worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,914.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

