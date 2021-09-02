Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

