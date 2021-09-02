Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 124,596 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

MPW opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

