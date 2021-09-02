Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 217,931 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 534,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

