Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,475 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

