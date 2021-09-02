Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,017 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.98% of Equillium worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth $153,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQ opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.60. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $198,862. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

