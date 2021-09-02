Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,250 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,090 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Perficient worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

