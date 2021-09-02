Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,250 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,090 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Perficient worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $117.83 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

