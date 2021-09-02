Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,755 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

