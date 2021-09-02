Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Celanese by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 794,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,068,000 after buying an additional 127,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

