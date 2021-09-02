Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of TrueBlue worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 27.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

