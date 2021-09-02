Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,896 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 71.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 213.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,005 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

NYSE VMW opened at $146.86 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

