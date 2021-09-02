Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

