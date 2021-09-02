Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of TrueBlue worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
