Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Terex worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

