Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Banc of California worth $19,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.