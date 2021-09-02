Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.