Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Renewable Energy Group worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

