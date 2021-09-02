Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.32% of Wabash National worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

