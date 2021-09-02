Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.79 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

