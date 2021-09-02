Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 73.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $157.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

