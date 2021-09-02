Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.37 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Renewable Energy Group worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 53,151 shares worth $3,330,914. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

