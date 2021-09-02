Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 119,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

