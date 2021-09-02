Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.22 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 185,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

