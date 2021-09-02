Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,717.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.