Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.82 Million Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of New Jersey Resources worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after buying an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,688,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NJR opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

