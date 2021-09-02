Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.