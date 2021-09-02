Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Royal Gold worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $135.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

