Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.06 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

