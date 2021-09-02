Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.22 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1,253.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

