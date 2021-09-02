Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,950 shares of company stock worth $18,553,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

