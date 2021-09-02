Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

